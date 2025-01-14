New mobile facility for under-served communities open in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh activists will unveil a new mobile recidivism reduction center on Tuesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for this afternoon on Waters Edge Drive.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
The event will feature remarks from activists and state leaders including Governor Josh Stein.
Organizers call it a "first of its kind" center that supports under-served communities and formerly incarcerated people.
It's designed to provide mental health support, education, housing assistance, and substance abuse treatment for those in need.
