New mobile facility for under-served communities open in Raleigh

The popular location on Hargett Street was severely damaged in a fire one week ago.

The popular location on Hargett Street was severely damaged in a fire one week ago.

The popular location on Hargett Street was severely damaged in a fire one week ago.

The popular location on Hargett Street was severely damaged in a fire one week ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh activists will unveil a new mobile recidivism reduction center on Tuesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for this afternoon on Waters Edge Drive.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The event will feature remarks from activists and state leaders including Governor Josh Stein.

Organizers call it a "first of its kind" center that supports under-served communities and formerly incarcerated people.

It's designed to provide mental health support, education, housing assistance, and substance abuse treatment for those in need.

SEE ALSO: Benefit concert taking place to help re-build House of Art

