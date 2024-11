New museum to be built honoring 1898 Wilmington Massacre

A new museum coming to Wilmington will look at the impact of the city's 1898 race massacre.

A new museum coming to Wilmington will look at the impact of the city's 1898 race massacre.

A new museum coming to Wilmington will look at the impact of the city's 1898 race massacre.

A new museum coming to Wilmington will look at the impact of the city's 1898 race massacre.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new museum coming to Wilmington will look at the impact of the city's 1898 race massacre.

The Wilmington 1898 Museum for Healing, Education, and Democracy will be built on Cowan Street across from the 1898 Memorial.

Visitors will be able to see various exhibits and participate in educational programs.

No date has been released for the opening or construction of the museum.

ALSO SEE: Harnett Regional Jetport hosts jamboree celebrating its new terminal