New NC DMV commissioner named as long lines, wait times persist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) officially announced its choice to lead the beleaguered Division of Motor Vehicles.

Paul Tine will start as the new DMV commissioner on May 6.

Tine, a business owner and former state lawmaker, has a formidable task ahead trying to improve an agency beset by long wait times, staffing challenges, and low customer satisfaction.

He replaces Wayne Goodwin, who served three years at the helm before announcing in February that he was stepping down.

On Wednesday, retired veteran Tony Womack visited the DMV office in Fayetteville, hoping to get his Real ID.

"They told me come back at seven in the morning," said Womack. "My homeboy just showed me his with the stars on it, and it's an emblem in there, and you have to put it up to the light."

I've been here since 6:30-ish and the line was already packed out ... their system went down today. So, it was backed up. - Michael Etheridge, who spent 8 hours at the DMV

The DMV location he visited on Gillespie Street closed at 5 p.m., but customers said they were turned away as early as 2 p.m. because it was a packed house inside.

ABC11 got video of Womack walking inside and minutes later walking out with nothing to show for it. He said people who were waiting inside looked exhausted.

"Like they were ready to go home," he laughed.

Fort Bragg soldier Michael Etheridge spent his entire day there. He decided to wait.

"I've been here since 6:30-ish and the line was already packed out," said Etheridge. "Then they give you a number to come back, but once you do that, but their system went down today. So, it was backed up."

Tine's appointment to lead the agency comes as there is a mad dash to get Real ID before the May 7 deadline. People have reported long lines at DMV offices across the state.

Etheridge got "lucky" on Wednesday -- after an eight-hour wait. He received his temporary license until the Real ID comes in the mail.

"And then, I'll use this for, I guess, driving purposes," he said.

ABC11 asked to speak to Tine on Wednesday but was told he was not yet granting interviews.

In a statement through the NCDOT, Tine said: "I am very excited to begin work as the next Commissioner of North Carolina's Division of Motor Vehicles. "There is no shortage of challenges facing our division, and it is critical that we get to work quickly to reduce wait times, make our website more user-friendly, and empower our frontline staff to ensure the highest level of service to our citizens."

Tine encouraged residents to learn the facts about Real ID and travel.

TSA will begin to check REAL IDs on May 7.

Unless you have upcoming air travel, there is no need to rush to the DMV.

DMV will continue to issue REAL IDs after May 7.

Passports, military IDs, and global entry cards are all acceptable substitutes for a REAL ID.

If you do not have any of the above forms of ID, please plan to arrive at the airport early for additional screening. You will still be able to travel

Learn more about Real ID here.