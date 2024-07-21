Pelicans Guard, Triangle native Trey Murphy III, Durham Parks and Rec host backpack community day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New Orleans Pelicans Guard and Triangle native Trey Murphy III made his way back to Central North Carolina on Saturday.

Murphy partnered with the Durham Parks and Recreation Department to host a community Back to School Resource Day at Campus Hills in Durham.

The event included a resource fair, backpack and school supplies giveaway, interactive activities, youth haircuts, food, and more.

Murphy, who is originally from Durham, participated in leagues across the county through Durham Parks and Recreation, and eventually at Cary Academy High School. In his freshman year of college, Murphy attended Rice University where he set the school's freshman record for three-point field goal percentage. After two seasons at Rice University Murphy transferred to the University of Virginia where he played for one season. He then was picked up in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies who then traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Murphy says he attributes his success to his early beginnings and has a passion for youth and finding ways to give back to the community.