New sign misspelled near site of Philadelphia bridge collapse

A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

PHILADELPHIA -- A misspelled sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently installed the sign at the ramp, which was the site of a major truck fire and I-95 bridge collapse last year.

RELATED: Unsecured hatch caused gas to spill in fire that led to deadly I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: report

Whoever placed the lettering had an interesting way of spelling the word "central."

People have been buzzing online over the typo, saying things like "Is this near Phildaephia?"

PennDOT said they are aware of the misspelled sign, and have already worked to address the mistake.

"The sign has been covered....and a corrected sign will be installed this week. All costs for correcting this error will be covered by the contractor," they said in a statement to ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI.

Back in 2021, a WPVI viewer caught an exit sign along I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, where, of all things, "Delaware" was misspelled.

ALSO SEE: I-95 fully reopens in Philadelphia nearly year after deadly collapse