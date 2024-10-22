2 new red wolves arrive at their new Durham home at the Museum of Life and Science home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two new red wolves now call the Museum of Life and Science in Durham their home.

Oka and Martha arrived Oct. 21 from the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York. In exchange, the Museum of Life and Science sent Adeyha, Oak and their five pups (Cedar, Maple, Juniper, Tupelo and Sassafras) to the Wolf Conservation Center.

The Wolf Conservation Center has a larger habitat facility, so sending Adeyha, Oak and their five pups there will allow them to stay together as a family.

"We are excited to welcome Oka and Martha to the Museum and continue educating the public on the importance of Red Wolf conservation," said Sherry Samuels, Senior Director of Animal Care at the Museum of Life and Science. "This exchange is a critical step in preserving Red Wolves and fostering their long-term survival."

Oka and Martha are a mated pair who, like Adeyha and Oak, are part of the Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program, which works to ensure the survival of critically endangered species like red wolves.