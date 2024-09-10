Endangered red wolves at Durham's Museum of Life and Science headed to NY: 'bittersweet'

"This will allow the family to continue to grow next year," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said.

"This will allow the family to continue to grow next year," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said.

"This will allow the family to continue to grow next year," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said.

"This will allow the family to continue to grow next year," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family of critically endangered red wolves will be leaving the Museum of Life and Science in Durham.

According to a press release, they are headed to a conservation center in New York in October.

This move comes as the Red Wolf Recovery Program determined that first-time parents are genetically valuable and should breed again next year.

"This is the best plan for our current family of Red Wolves," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said. "While bittersweet to see them move on, there is excitement that the family will remain together. The habitat at Wolf Conservation Center is three times their current environment, and this will allow the family to continue to grow next year."

Oak and Deyha produced five pups this spring, and all seven wolves will be transferred together next month, according to the press release.

In exchange, the museum will welcome a mated pair of red wolves, Oka and Martha.

"This relocation is a key part of our efforts to help ensure the survival of this critically endangered species," Samuels said. "We're excited to continue our conservation work with Oka and Martha."

The museum is located less than five miles from downtown Durham.

RELATED | NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island says goodbye to beloved 22-year-old shark 'Nursey'

Wild horse euthanized after getting hit by vehicle in Outer Banks; driver arrested

