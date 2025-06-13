'No Kings Day' rallies scheduled across NC to counter President Trump and military parade: LIST

The Army has estimated more than 6,000 soldiers will participate in the event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Groups scheduled to hold more than 1,500 "No Kings Day" events across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counter the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

Here's the list of events, locations, and times scheduled in North Carolina

Morrisville - 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at the Harris Teeter parking lot at 4093 Davis Drive

Fayetteville - 10:30 am. - 1 p.m. Starts at the Cumberland County Courthouse

Raleigh - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Sidewalks of Capital Blvd. between Old Wake Forest Road and Oak Forrest Drive.

Clayton - 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Clayton Town Square, 100 W Main St.

Cary - 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center on South Academy St.

Durham - 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m, at CCB Plaza Downtown on 201 Corcoran St.

Chapel Hill - 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Peace and Justice Plaza at 179 E Franklin St

Hillsborough - 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m, at the Old Courthouse.

Pittsboro - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Chatham County Courthouse

Moore County - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Downtown Park in Southern Pines

Sanford - 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - at the Old Courthouse

High Point/Greensboro - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Rockers Baseball Stadium on N. Main St.

Winston-Salem - 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in Downtown at 601 W. 4th St

Davidson County - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - at the Historic Courthouse in Lexington

Greenville - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Corner of 10th and Evans

Charlotte - 11 a.m. - March starts at First Ward Park

Asheville - 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Jacksonville - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Freedom Fountain

Lenior - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Town Square

Outer Banks - 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head

Bridgeton and New Bern - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wilmington - 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Innes Park, 102 N. 3rd St.

Leland - 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and Route 17 Southbound

Surf City - 9 a.m. - 11 a.m - On the Surf City Bridge

Beaufort - 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Beaufort Courthouse

Shallotte - 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Sidewalks

Albemarle - 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - On the NC 24/27 Sidewalk in front of Walmart

West Jefferson - 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - 303 School Ave.

Elkin - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Hippo's Lot

Check this map to find more locations.