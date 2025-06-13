'No Kings Day' rallies scheduled across NC to counter President Trump and military parade: LIST
Friday, June 13, 2025 12:24AM
The Army has estimated more than 6,000 soldiers will participate in the event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Groups scheduled to hold more than 1,500 "No Kings Day" events across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counter the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.
Here's the list of events, locations, and times scheduled in North Carolina
- Morrisville - 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at the Harris Teeter parking lot at 4093 Davis Drive
- Fayetteville - 10:30 am. - 1 p.m. Starts at the Cumberland County Courthouse
- Raleigh - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Sidewalks of Capital Blvd. between Old Wake Forest Road and Oak Forrest Drive.
- Clayton - 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Clayton Town Square, 100 W Main St.
- Cary - 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center on South Academy St.
- Durham - 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m, at CCB Plaza Downtown on 201 Corcoran St.
- Chapel Hill - 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Peace and Justice Plaza at 179 E Franklin St
- Hillsborough - 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m, at the Old Courthouse.
- Pittsboro - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Chatham County Courthouse
- Moore County - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Downtown Park in Southern Pines
- Sanford - 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - at the Old Courthouse
- High Point/Greensboro - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Rockers Baseball Stadium on N. Main St.
- Winston-Salem - 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in Downtown at 601 W. 4th St
- Davidson County - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - at the Historic Courthouse in Lexington
- Greenville - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Corner of 10th and Evans
- Charlotte - 11 a.m. - March starts at First Ward Park
- Asheville - 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
- Jacksonville - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Freedom Fountain
- Lenior - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Town Square
- Outer Banks - 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head
- Bridgeton and New Bern - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wilmington - 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Innes Park, 102 N. 3rd St.
- Leland - 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and Route 17 Southbound
- Surf City - 9 a.m. - 11 a.m - On the Surf City Bridge
- Beaufort - 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Beaufort Courthouse
- Shallotte - 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Sidewalks
- Albemarle - 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - On the NC 24/27 Sidewalk in front of Walmart
- West Jefferson - 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - 303 School Ave.
- Elkin - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Hippo's Lot
Check this map to find more locations.
