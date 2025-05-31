Store evacuated following reports of suspicious package at Streets at Southpoint Mall: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A store at a Durham mall was evacuated on Saturday following reports of a suspicious package.

Durham police said just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a suspicious package inside Nordstrom at the Streets at Southpoint.

Authorities said in the interest of safety, the store was evacuated while the Durham County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad investigates.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood