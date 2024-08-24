Streets at Southpoint launches new social district in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Streets at Southpoint launched a new social district for adults 21 and older.

People can now walk around the entire shopping center with an alcoholic beverage and through the inside of the mall and the outdoor lifestyle areas with their beverage in a designated cup.

Some of the participating restaurants include Firebirds, Uncle Julio's, and Co.

The district is an effort Southpoint management said they are happy to finally have accomplished.

"We've been at this for probably three or four years to work through the process to make sure we get it right and we do things well. I know the restaurants are really excited to be able to have the offering and help the customers out," said Patrick Anderson, Senior General Manager of Streets at South Point:

"I definitely think it'll draw me in a little bit more now that I can walk around with drinks and go to stores and stuff. I'm already here to shop a lot, so I might as well come here and eat, too," said Lily Dias.

Southpoint hopes this encourages more people to attend the mall's 'Music on Main' series starting on Saturdays.

The event features free music by Duke Arts with soul and blues musicians from the area.