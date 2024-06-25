More than 100 children take part in STEM-based soccer camp at WakeMed Park

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lenovo and the North Carolina Courage teamed up Tuesday for the third annual "Starting STEM" field day.

More than 100 children from six Boys and Girls Clubs across the Triangle took the field at WakeMed soccer park for a morning of STEM interactions with a twist.

The youngsters tested their speed, footwork and shooting skills before heading indoors to learn about technology-driven, soccer-based games.

"I think it's awesome because I love my Boys and Girls Club, and I love when we go on adventures," one young girl who participated said. "I get to learn new things."

The goal is to inspire an interest in science, engineering, technology, and math (STEM) in elementary-aged children.