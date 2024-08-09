North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to expand Human Donor Milk Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is expanding the NC Human Donor Milk Program to five new depots across the state.

The department said the program aims to enhance the availability of pasteurized human donor milk to support the health and well-being of infants, particularly those who are premature or medically fragile.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to ensuring all infants in North Carolina have access to the nourishment they need to thrive," said Dr. Kelly Kimple, Acting Director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health.

Pasteurized human donor milk (PHDM) is used in hospitals to help reduce the risk of serious illnesses such as necrotizing enterocolitis, a severe intestinal disease that can be fatal for premature or low-birth-weight infants.

"Pasteurized human donor milk provides life-sustaining nutrition to hospitalized infants in need," said Kerrie Gottschall, MSN, RN, Manager of Mothers' Milk Bank at WakeMed Health & Hospitals.

The new locations will be located in Fayetteville, Durham, Sylva, Charlotte, and Elizabeth City.

