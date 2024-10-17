Enthusiastic voters show up in large numbers on day 1 of early voting in North Carolina

"Every vote counts, that's the most important thing. That's why we're here," one voter said in Durham.

Huge turnout seen on first day of early voting in NC "Every vote counts, that's the most important thing. That's why we're here," one voter said in Durham.

Huge turnout seen on first day of early voting in NC "Every vote counts, that's the most important thing. That's why we're here," one voter said in Durham.

Huge turnout seen on first day of early voting in NC "Every vote counts, that's the most important thing. That's why we're here," one voter said in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 200,000 people voted on North Carolina's first day of early in-person voting, according to the state's board of elections.

During the first day of early voting during the 2020 election, just shy of 350,000 people voted. State election officials expect the final count for 2024's first day to meet or exceed the 350,000 benchmark.

Thursday was a new experience for Terrell Halcomb.

"I haven't lived in a state that has early voting until now, so that's why I came out. Because every state should have early voting," said Halcomb.

For Arely Chaviano, it was her second time casting a ballot.

"Every vote counts, that's the most important thing. That's why we're here," said Chaviano, who is originally from Cuba.

Both women showed up at Durham County Main Library and waited in line to vote at one of 419 early voting sites now opened statewide.

Throughout the bulk of the morning and early afternoon, lines ranged from 45 minutes to an hour, though were shorter into the afternoon. In 2020, 74% of registered voters in Durham County cast ballots, just below the statewide rate of 75%.

Long lines mark first day of early voting

"It's wonderful. I'm so surprised that so many people came out this time, because the other years, I didn't see as many. But I am really optimistic," said voter Linda Evans.

According to the State Board of Elections, 65% of people voted early in-person during the 2020 election, and 53% did so in the 2022 midterms.

Both parties have invested significant resources into North Carolina, whose 16 electoral votes could ultimately sway the presidential election.

"(The Harris-Walz administration is) going to make sure that American dream of buying that first home is within reach, and they're going to put more money in your pockets through that middle class tax cut, and more money in parents' pockets through that expanded child tax credit. They are going to make sure we reunite as Americans, that we turn down the temperature and neighbors stop yelling at neighbors. They're going to remind us that we are all Americans first, and members of a political party second, third, or fourth. And they're going to continue fighting for reproductive freedom, where women will get to make their own healthcare decisions," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, during an interview with ABC11 Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, though his victory in the most recent race was by a smaller margin, representing his closest victory of the cycle. Courtney Geels, a former Congressional candidate who now serves as the North Carolina Republican Party's 4th District Chair, expressed confidence Trump would carry the Tar Heel State once again.

"We want to 'drill, baby drill,' as President Trump says. We do want to protect our environment, but we do want to be energy dominant in the world. So I think energy independence, the economy, as well as the border. Those have been the top three things that President Trump has talked about," said Geels, in establishing a contrast between Trump and Harris.

Thursday, voters shared key issues behind their votes.

"Democracy. (Ensuring) that our country is safe and democratic and that women are safe and that the person that's running the show is upstanding and moral and has good character," said Halcomb.

"Taking care of seniors and housing," added Mary Parker.

"I want a good president in the White House that will help out people," said Anna Bell.

"I'm from a family of immigrants, so definitely that was important to me, as well as women's rights, being a woman and then education and health care. I'm health care worker," explained Anabel Caceres.

"Women's rights. Veteran's rights. Social security," said Raymond Brown.

According to a Gallup poll from earlier this month, 90% of voters rated the economy as "extremely important" or "very important," behind their decision, the top-rated answer. Rounding out the top five were democracy in the United States, terrorism and national security, types of Supreme Court justices candidates would pick, and immigration.

Through election day, both parties will look for ways to drive turnout through motivating their bases and winning over undecided voters. One group that could be key to that equation are young voters. Analysis by Tufts Tisch College of Civil Life from the 2020 race estimated that 50% of 18-29-year-olds voted in the 2020 race, a significant bump from 2016. In North Carolina, 55% of 18-29-year-olds did so, the second highest rate in the southeast.

"The future is in their hands. I'm just back here. They're up there. So they got to step up to the plate," said Ramona McAdams.

In Durham, it could have an even larger impact. According to the American Community Survey last year, the median age of a Durham resident is 35 years old, compared to the statewide median of 39.4 years old.

"They're our future and if they don't take an interest in what's going on in the world, then we're going to be in a boatload of trouble," said Gale Campbell.

"I think that their voices need to be heard. They may have different opinions from an older generation, but their voices still need to be heard," added Kurt Campbell.

Early voting runs through Saturday, November 2.