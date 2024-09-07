Millbrook at Garner highlights slate of HS football matchups

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millbrook at Garner highlights Friday night's slate of high school football.

It's a battle of unbeaten teams as the Trojans (2-0) host the 1-0 Wildcats.

"The bottom line is, we understand how important it is to play in here," said Garner head coach Deron Donald. "We're not supposed to lose at home. Millbrook is a great program, I know they're going to come in ... our guys understand what's at stake, how vital this is, how important this is, and so our job is to protect the home turf."

Garner head coach Derron Donald speaks to ABC11.

Even though it's early in the season, Donald said it was like a playoff environment.

Noting that the history between Millbrook and Garner was "deep" and "rich," he expected a packed stadium for this key early matchup.

"At the end of the day, we expect to be 1-0, we always say 1-0, so tonight we're going to do what we're supposed to do to try to come out with a win," Donald said.

Other noteworthy games on Friday night include West Johnston (2-0) at Cleveland (2-0), Fuquay-Varina (2-0) at Holly Springs (0-1), Wake Forest (1-1), and at Southeast Raleigh (2-0).

Check back later here as high school scores start rolling in.

