North Carolina politicians react to Former President Trump's guilty verdict in historic trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina politicians and lawmakers are responding after Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts in a criminal trial on Thursday in New York City.

The trial marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges. The charges were all related to a 2016 hush money payment Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

North Carolina Congressman Wiley Nickel, a Democrat, said in a statement he was "glad to finally have some honesty" with regard to Trump.

"Here's the thing: The American people have been lied to enough by the former President. It's no wonder that trust in government is at an all-time low," said Congressman Wiley Nickel. "I'm glad to finally have some honesty and truth from this verdict so that our country can begin to heal from President Trump's divisive rhetoric and extremism. Donald Trump should never be in a position of power again."

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Thom Tillis wrote on social media that he was shocked by the jury's verdict, and said he felt the trial was politically motivated.

"I am shocked by the verdict considering that this case should have never been brought forward. From the beginning, it was clear that a radical, politically-motivated state prosecutor was using the full weight of his office to go after President Trump at the same time he turned a blind eye to violent criminals. I expect and hope that President Trump will appeal this verdict to address fundamental questions, including whether President Trump received a fair trial and whether the Manhattan D.A. even had jurisdiction on a federal election matter."

Tillis' shock was also met by NCGOP Chairman Jason SImmons who wrote :

"The lawfare perpetrated by far-left Democrats, from President Biden down to the Manhattan DA, has reached its inevitable sad conclusion. Today's sham verdict is a stain on the rule of law and a grotesque attack on President Trump, his family, & all citizens who value due process."

Congressman Don Davis, who represents North Carolina's 1st district, also released a statement in response to the jury's verdict.

"Our country operates under the rule of law. The jury, with the most intimate knowledge of the case, has delivered its verdict, and former President Donald Trump now has the right to seek an appeal."

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who was formally endorsed by Trump during a rally in Greensboro, said the trial is being used by Democrats as a way to weaponize the government against the former president, and called it a "sham."

"The Democrats know they can't beat President Trump at the polls so they weaponize our government against him. The voters should decide this election and I believe we will reject this sham trial by putting President Donald Trump back in office this November."

This is a developing story.