North Carolina non-profit partners with assisted living community to bring residents to beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No matter the age, for many nothing beats a day on the beach.

In Wilmington, the nonprofit organization Ocean Cure partnered with Liberty Senior Living's Brightmore of Wilmington to take seniors to the beach.

The organization uses large mats, along with specialized wheelchairs and walkers, to allow those with mobility issues to get around the beach and get into the water.

Ocean Cure president and founder Kevin Murphy said the joint partnership allows residents to return to the water.

"We love this partnership, to be able to get some of our most senior members of the community down onto the beach," Murphy told ABC11 affiliate WWAY. "Many grew up on the beach, and this is an opportunity they get to get back down here and see the ocean, tell some great stories, laugh a lot, and teach us a little bit about everything."

