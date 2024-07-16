North Carolina rookie K9 helps find missing boy with autism and lead him home: 'pretty amazing'

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rookie K9 is credited with helping find a missing six-year-old with autism, and then leading him back home.

This happened earlier this month in Union County near Charlotte.

According to deputies, someone called 911 to report a child walking alone on a road. The boy was non-verbal and could not say where he lived.

It took the K9 named Remi just 15 minutes to find the boy's home, about a half mile away.

"That area's got hundreds if not thousands of homes, and we're looking for one," Lt. James Maye with the Union County Sheriff's Office said. "So, pretty amazing that he tracked right up to the doorway."

The child was reunited with his family, who says the boy snuck out through the garage door.

