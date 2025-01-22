Goldsboro businesses, Wayne County officials navigate their first snowfall in years

Winter treated people in Goldsboro and Wayne County to something they haven't seen in decades--snow!

Winter treated people in Goldsboro and Wayne County to something they haven't seen in decades--snow!

Winter treated people in Goldsboro and Wayne County to something they haven't seen in decades--snow!

Winter treated people in Goldsboro and Wayne County to something they haven't seen in decades--snow!

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not every day that our eastern North Carolina communities see more snow than Raleigh and Durham, but walking around downtown Goldsboro on Tuesday night the rarity of a winter storm like this week's was very apparent.

County officials and business owners said they are hoping for the best, come daybreak.

"We get a couple of inches of snow and everything shuts down. Everybody's outside playing, or cuddling up by the fireplace," said Jannah Bond, who works at Bicycle World downtown.

While crews worked to keep pace with the snow, business owners, like Jannah's boss Mike Wiggins, said they were bracing for issues come Wednesday morning.

"We sell winter apparel so that it could be good for business. But then again, the staff is I don't want my staff to have the drive and hazardous conditions. So I'll play it by ear based on the road conditions," Wiggins said.

SEE ALSO | Winter storm brings another snowfall to rarely hit areas in NC | Live Updates

Wiggins has owned Bicycle World for nearly 40 years and has seen his share of snow, but it's been a while.

"People laugh at us for shutting down for 2, 3 inches of snow but if we've got 4 snowplows, you go to Ohio and they've got 400 or whatever. So it's based on how quickly they can clear the roads," Wiggins said.

Across the street at 365 Bar and Grill, manager Casey Scarboro says she hopes they won't have to shut down on Wednesday.

"Oh, yeah. We'll be open normal hours tomorrow from 11 to 9 p.m. I mean, what goes better with cold snow than warm hot dogs and smashed burgers and some drinks," Scarboro said.

Scarboro's a Goldsboro native and says it can get especially messy Down East in winter weather.

"It feels like it's been a while since we've had a good amount of snow in Goldsboro," she said. "So that might scare some people and especially the worst thing you want to be on the road is scared whenever you get out there."

Scarboro's right -- the last snowfall of three or more inches in Goldsboro was 23 years ago, in 2002.

ABC11 spoke with Wayne County officials ahead of the snowfall, who said priority one is making sure emergency crews can get out and respond to any issues.

"Our message to residents is, if you don't need to be out don't be out. You don't want to put yourself in a situation where you have to call 911, but we're gonna make sure our emergency response is there if it is needed," said Joel Gillie, Public Affairs Director for Wayne County.

SEE ALSO | Close, delay or remote learning? School leaders prepare for severe weather decision

Wayne County offices are closed on Wednesday, except for emergency and essential workers. Wayne County schools are also closed.