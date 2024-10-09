Best gaming laptop deals during Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days savings are in full swing, and if you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, this is a great time to buy one. To help you enhance and customize your gaming setup, we rounded up some of the best gaming laptops currently on sale.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V gaming laptop

16% off Amazon Acer Nitro V gaming laptop $649.99

This Amazon's Choice gaming laptop is currently on sale for Prime Day at 15% off. This Acer Nitro boasts a hard drive disk size of 512 GB and an Intel Core i5 CPU model. The dual fans combined with the exhaust system also help to prevent overheating.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop

21% off Amazon ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop $1099.99

This Asus laptop comes with Windows 11 and a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. With the purchase of this laptop, you can also get a free 90-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Currently, it's on sale for 21% off.

ACEMAGIC gaming laptop

64% off Amazon ACEMAGIC gaming laptop $599.99

Get this great gaming laptop option for 65% off. It has 512 GB of hard disk space and 16 GB RAM. Plus, it's slim enough to fit in a backpack or tote.

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals:

-ASUS TUF gaming laptop for under $600 (15% off)

- Acer Nitro V for just $650 (17% off)

- Alienware X16 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1799.99 (25% off)

