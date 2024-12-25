Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing on Christmas Eve in Wake Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in connection to a Wake County stabbing.

It happened on Christmas Eve in the 600 block of Academy Street near Raleigh.

Deputies found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested and charged Omar Satiel Rodrigo-Ramirez, 57, with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female for a domestic dispute which happened before the stabbing.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information was immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood