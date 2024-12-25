Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing on Christmas Eve in Wake Co.

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Wednesday, December 25, 2024 11:10AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in connection to a Wake County stabbing.

It happened on Christmas Eve in the 600 block of Academy Street near Raleigh.

Deputies found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested and charged Omar Satiel Rodrigo-Ramirez, 57, with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female for a domestic dispute which happened before the stabbing.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information was immediately released.

