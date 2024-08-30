North Carolina Central Univ. football heads to Miami to kick off season: 'We're ready'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University is getting ready to kick off football season.

ABC11 caught up with the team leaving the Leroy T. Walker Complex on Friday morning. Buses are taking the players to the airport, from where they'll head to Miami for the Orange Blossom Classic.

The Eagles said they have high hopes for this season.

"This is what our program is. This is a top 25-year program," Walker Harris, a junior and NCCU quarterback, said. "We expect to be playing big games, and we expect to perform in big games...we prepare for this all summer, all spring...We're ready for this year."

Central will take on Alabama State on Sunday.

It starts at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

