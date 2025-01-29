Orange County man charged with multiple counts of child exploitation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man has been charged with numerous sex-related offenses.

Christopher Michael Watson, 45, of Cedar Grove, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Third-degree exploitation involves possessing material containing a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Documents showed Watson appeared to possess images and videos of girls believed to be between 6 and 16 years old either nude or engaging in sexual conduct.

Investigators got a tip last year and began investigating in October.

Watson turned himself in at the magistrate's office and immediately posted a $7,500 secure bond.

At a Monday court appearance, a judge reviewed a pretrial release condition set by the magistrate that Watson must have no contact with minor children, and it remains in effect.

Anyone with information connected to this case is asked to call Deputy K. Stewart at (919) 245-2925.

