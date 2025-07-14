Parents, social media experts weigh in on new bill restricting phones in NC classrooms

Parents and social media experts are weighing in on new legislation that restricts phone use in North Carolina's public schools and requires schools to teach social media literacy to students.

Parents and social media experts are weighing in on new legislation that restricts phone use in North Carolina's public schools and requires schools to teach social media literacy to students.

Parents and social media experts are weighing in on new legislation that restricts phone use in North Carolina's public schools and requires schools to teach social media literacy to students.

Parents and social media experts are weighing in on new legislation that restricts phone use in North Carolina's public schools and requires schools to teach social media literacy to students.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents and social media experts are weighing in on new legislation that restricts phone use in North Carolina's public schools and requires schools to teach social media literacy to students. That bill, HB 959, was passed last month and signed into law by Governor Josh Stein on July 1st. It takes effect at the beginning of 2026.

While HB 959 outlines those restrictions on phone use -- requiring those devices to be switched off during instructional time, with exceptions for emergencies and when the student has a medical exemption -- it leaves policy specifics and enforcement largely to individual school boards.

"I think curbing phone usage is a good, good thing, especially with teenagers," said Kevin Long, father of two Wake County high school students.

Long said he's learned how challenging it can be to keep teenagers off their phones, including while at school.

"When we found out that our kids were using it during school, I mean, it got taken away because it's like, you can't do this. You've got to pay attention. You're here for learning," he said.

Long said he has concerns over the lack of funding laid out in the bill, but he supports the intent -- and also appreciates efforts to instruct kids on best practices for navigating social media.

ALSO SEE Big Beautiful Bill provision raises concern for medical students: 'It can be very nerve-wracking'

"Making them aware that it's forever, I think, would probably be one of the best things -- that anything that you put out there is forever -- and that you also can't trust everything that's out there," Long said.

Those social media literacy courses outlined in HB 959 would explain the potential negative effects of social media and better train students on how to avoid risky behavior online in the hope of equipping them to use social media safely. Carly Morgan with The Social Institute in Durham says it's a positive step.

"Social media is how students are social, and it's here to stay. And so it's really helping students navigate that world that they're already living in and have been free in healthy, high-character ways," Morgan said.

The Social Institute works to empower families to harness the positives of social media, giving kids and parents tools to navigate the digital world. Morgan says rather than implement policies that scare or restrict, HB 959 provides an opportunity to start important conversations around social media.

"We believe that it's an important partnership between the families and the schools to be on the same page and teaching students that not everything is perfect or not everything is safe out there," she said.

HB 959 requires school boards across the state to develop policies that fit the new law -- which takes effect on January 1st, 2026, and will require those boards to establish penalties for possible violations.