Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Just after 11:30, Fayetteville police, along with other emergency crews, were called to the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Shannon Drive for a reported pedestrian who was hit by a car.

Upon arrival, authorities said units found a person in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The victim experienced traumatic cardiac arrest, but emergency responders successfully resuscitated them with CPR.

They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with multiple broken bones.

Additional details of this incident have not been disclosed.