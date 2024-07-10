Driver arrested after deadly crash and police chase in Cumberland County

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw a speeding driver on Murchison Road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested after a deadly crash and police chase in Cumberland County.

When the deputy tried to catch up to that driver someone alerted the deputy that a person was hit in the road.

The sheriff's office says the deputy provided medical treatment while another deputy found the driver and chased them.

The driver was eventually arrested on Ramsey street across from the VA hospital.

The person who was hit died.

Charges in the case are pending.