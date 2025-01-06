Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash left a pedestrian dead on Monday morning in Durham.

It happened about 6:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of NC Highway 55.

Responding officers determined that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Tundra going southbound on NC Highway 55 crashed into a man walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29448.