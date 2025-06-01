Turkish manufacturer to build 1st US facility in Wayne County, creating over 200 jobs

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pelsan Tekstil A.S., a global leader in breathable film technologies for the hygiene and medical sectors, is establishing its first U.S. production facility in Wayne County.

Founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of the Hassan Group, Pelsan was the first company in Turkey to manufacture breathable polyethylene films and boasts one of the most advanced product portfolios in the industry.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Governor Josh Stein.

"North Carolina is pleased to welcome Pelsan as it opens its first facility in the United States," Stein said. "Our skilled workforce, combined with North Carolina's convenient East Coast location, enables companies to efficiently produce and deliver high-quality products to their customers."

The new facility in Goldsboro is expected to create over 200 jobs, according to a news release. Wages will vary depending on the positions, but the average salary for the new jobs will be $48,789. The average wage in Wayne County is $46,211.

Over 12 years, this project is expected to boost the state's economy by $719.5 million. The news release said the company could receive up to $2.065 million in reimbursements, spread over 12 years, based on new tax revenues from job creation and capital investment. Payments are only made after the state verifies the company has met its job and investment goals.

"The new jobs and the investment into Goldsboro will bring economic growth and stability to Eastern NC", said Senator Buck Newton. "On behalf of Wayne County, we welcome Pelsan to our community and we will continue to support this company as it grows. I am looking forward to witness the benefits this project will bring."

"This expansion is a major strategic milestone for us," Ali Sisman, CEO of Pelsan Tekstil, said. "Our decision to invest in North Carolina underscores our belief in the region's strong workforce, robust infrastructure, and its alignment with our values of innovation and collaboration. This facility represents a significant new chapter in our company's journey."

This project was made possible by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee.