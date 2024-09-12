Second person charged in sex crime at Durham County Detention Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person was charged on Thursday in connection with an investigation into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said the person was accused of having sexual activity with someone in custody.

Investigators said the person was employed by a contract vendor, and no longer works in the detention facility.

"I will not stand for any activity which contradicts our mission in the care and custody of the people who are confined to the detention facility," said Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. "Whether it is a Sheriff's Office employee or a contractor we must hold everyone who interacts with our residents to a high standard"

Deputies also charged Jade Shanicia Lanique Robertson, who is facing similar charges.

Deputies said the person was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Featured video is from a previous report