Second person charged with murder after woman hit, killed by car following dispute; police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police arrested a second person after they said a woman was struck and killed with another suspect's car following a dispute.

Police said Brianna Poole, 27 was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of Tara Dunn.

Brianna Poole

On Nov. 1, Dunn was hit by a car driven by Kiara Dominique Brown following a dispute in the 300 block of Haywood Street, RPD said. Dunn was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Authorities have not released Poole's connection to the case.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

