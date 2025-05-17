Man fights off Coyote that attacked him in Roxboro neighborhood

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital after authorities said he was bitten multiple times by a coyote.

According to City of Roxboro officials, the incident happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of Somerset Drive at the end of a neighborhood surrounded by woods.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man saw a coyote following him and tried to run away. The man fell, which is when the coyote started to bite him.

The man was able to fight the coyote off by strangling it, officials said. When officers arrived, they found the coyote dead.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple bite wounds.

The Person County Animal Services seized the dead coyote for rabies testing.

Wildlife experts recommend making loud noises and waving your arms if you encounter a coyote.

