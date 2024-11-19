Coyote's head freed from inside plastic jar after citizens calls to Durham County Animal Services

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A not-so-wily coyote wandered around for several days unable to eat or drink because its head was trapped in a plastic jug.

For the past few days, Durham County Sheriff's Office Animal Services deputies had been on the lookout for the animal in the Parkwood area of south Durham County.

"Calls started to come in a few days ago," said Animal Services Capt. Mark Manning. "Residents of the area kept seeing the animal, which appeared to be in distress because of a plastic bottle or jar on its head. With the object covering its mouth, it was clear it had been unable to eat or drink for some time."

Deputies responded several times to calls about sightings but failed to find the coyote. On Monday, a resident on Grandale Drive again spotted the coyote, and this time, deputies were able to track it down and corral it.

Once they were close enough, they used a "catch pole" to restrain it and remove the large, clear jar from its head. The coyote did not appear to be injured despite its ordeal so deputies safely released it back into the wild.

"These Animal Services deputies used their training and compassion to create a positive outcome for this animal and the members of the community concerned about its fate." Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said. "Working in this division is a calling, and Animal Services consistently goes above and beyond to aid to the animals of Durham County and their humans."

The sheriff's office reminds residents that if they see an animal in distress, don't approach it. Call (919) 560-0900 or call North Carolina Wildlife's Helpline at (866) 318-2401 (Mon-Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) or the Wildlife Enforcement Division at (800) 662-7137 outside of business hours.