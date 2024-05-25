Petitions filed for 2 juveniles in connection to Morrisville vehicle break-ins

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reported vehicle break-ins Friday morning in Morrisville, police said.

At around 3 a.m., the Morrisville Police Department received a report of four men breaking into two pickup trucks at the Pointe at Lake Crabtree apartments.

When the units arrived, they said that the suspects fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta. This resulted in a pursuit, which ended with all four leaving the vehicle and running away from the police on foot.

Police said two of the suspects, identified as juveniles, were arrested. One was taken to the Wake County jail due to existing felony warrants from Durham.

Petitions were filed for both juveniles for charges related to breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle from Durham.