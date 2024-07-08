Pickup slams into Fayetteville home after driver loses control in curve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pickup smashed into a home in Fayetteville late Saturday night.

It happened in the 400 block of McBain Drive, with the truck slamming into the front of the home.

Investigators said the driver ran off the road while going through a sharp curve.

The driver also hit a utility pole causing the road to close for several hours as crews worked to repair the line.

The driver was treated for injuries.

There was no word on any other injuries or whether anyone was home at the time of the crash.