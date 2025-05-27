Pigeons board Delta flight, video shows passenger try to catch one

Passenger Tom Caw said he overheard a passenger say there was a pigeon on the plane before takeoff.

Two pigeons tried to get a free ride from Minneapolis to Wisconsin over the holiday weekend.

Video captured by passenger Tom Caw shows as a passenger tries to capture one of the pigeons.

Caw said that as he boarded Delta Airlines flight 2348 he overheard a passenger tell a flight attendant there was a bird on the plane.

Soon after, the pilot confirmed the bird was on the plane and said "he had no experience with this situation," according to Caw.

Passengers applauded as baggage handlers captured the bird and carried it off the flight.

As the plane began to taxi to the runway, Caw said a second pigeon emerged.

In video captured by Caw, a man is seen using a jacket to try to catch it.

"Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him-the first being half an hour earlier," Caw shared in a social media post.

Flight 2348 departed from Minneapolis' Saint Paul International Airport and landed at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, according to FlightAware.com.

According to the flight tracker, the plane arrived 56 minutes late.

