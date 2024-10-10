NC State's Poe Hall to get CDC evaluation for potential cancer cluster

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The federal government is diving into the potential dangers of North Carolina State University's Poe Hall and looking into possible cancer clusters.

A division of the Center for Disease Control send a letter to North Carolina health leaders, and it was shared with university officials. The agency is conducting a Health Hazard Evaluation.

The letter states, "Exposure in the workplace may be associated with cancer among employees."

Toxic PCBs were discovered last fall.

Attorney Bryan Brice represents people who worked or studied in the building.

"We are excited and happy, that the CDC and the NIOSH cancer cluster study is in full swing," he said.

He hopes the evaluation is expanded to former students and past employees.

"We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of clients who are sick and hurting and (have) cancer. We understand that there may be up to 25 folks who have passed away from cancer, who have worked in Poe Hall," said Brice.

The university has done testing and says the primary source of those chemicals was identified in the building's HVAC system.

Brice was granted access inside Poe Hall in July for independent testing after a lengthy legal battle.

"It's a toxic building. I was worried," said Brice. "I was glad that we had on PPE and protective gear. PCBs - polychlorinated biphenyls - were banned in 1979 for a reason. They're toxic."

DHHS says it is working to support the next steps in the investigation.

NC State didn't provide a specific statement when asked about the CDC evaluation.

On their website, Chancellor Randy Woodson writes, "The university remains committed to doing the right things to ensure this is a safe place to work, learn and live."