Judge orders NC State to allow independent investigator to test Poe Hall following latest findings

The decision comes after the building was shut down last year after receiving complaints about the building's air quality.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that North Carolina State University must allow an independent investigator test inside the NC State's Poe Hall.

According to a report, the primary source of PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), a chemical linked to cancer, was identified in the building's HVAC supply ducts. However, data found showed the concentrations of PCB in the air did not exceed Environmental Protection Agency thresholds.

Poe Hall was shut down in November after the presence of PCBs was discovered in the building during an air quality test.

Poe Hall is going to be closed through at least the end of the year.