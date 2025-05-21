NC State's Poe Hall evaluation and investigation will move forward, chancellor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a month after North Carolina State University announced that the investigation into Poe Hall had been stopped, the school says it will resume.

In April, the school said that the independent evaluation was halted because of lack of funding at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Chancellor Kevin Howell made the announcement in an online statement on Wednesday.

"Dear faculty, staff and graduate students:"

I am pleased to share that the university was notified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) that the Health Hazard Evaluation (HHE) related to Poe Hall will move forward. This follows the news we received in April from NIOSH that the HHE had been closed due to a federal reduction in force.

This is a welcome development for our community. I'm grateful that NIOSH will resume its evaluation to provide answers related to Poe Hall. When we have additional updates to share, you will be the first to know."

Last week, Congresswoman Deborah Ross demanded action from the United States Department of Health and Human Services over staffing cuts after former NC State chancellor Dr. Randy Woodson said the cuts was the reason behind a pause in federal evaluation at Poe Hall.

Poe Hall was closed in November 2023 when PCBs were found, setting off an investigation by the federal government. PCBs are toxic chemicals that have been linked to an increased risk of diseases, including cancer.

NC State released two rounds of testing last year - one in February and again in June - which found the level of PCBs was within the EPA threshold. After the initial round, it requested the Health Hazard Evaluation to be conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which operates under the CDC.

NC State has set up a web page that posts updates about Poe Hall. The university has previously said it's working on remediation and reconstruction of the building.

