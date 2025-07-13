Police investigate 3 separate shootings in Rocky Mount over the weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened this weekend in Rocky Mount.

Saturday evening into Sunday morning, officers responded to two aggravated assaults and a double homicide. None of the shootings are believed to be related.

Double Homicide

On Sunday, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Virginia Street. Two people -- identified as Ryo Steele, 19, and La'ren Dickens, 20, -- were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Tracking crime and safety in your neighborhood

Aggravated Assaults

The first incident happened on Saturday around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Ring Road. A man was found on South Franklin Street with a graze wound. He was treated on scene by EMS and declined to be taken to hospital. The victim also did not wish to cooperate with law enforcement.

The second incident happened on the 1300 block of West Raleigh Boulevard, minutes after the Virginia Street shooting.

Around 3 a.m., officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

SEE ALSO: Man killed in parking lot shooting at Goldsboro restaurant