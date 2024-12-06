President Biden checks in with businesses in western NC two months after Hurricane Helene

The president also emphasized his promise that federal officials will remain in the state until the area is restored.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- President Biden made calls to business owners and relief organizations in western NC to check in on where things stand now more than two months into recovery from Hurricane Helene.

He released a video on X yesterday sharing part of his call with one Asheville brewing company that has been collecting and delivering supplies to those in need.

"What's it been like to see everyone in your community supporting each other even when there's been so much pain?" President Biden said.

He thanked the group for their relief efforts.

