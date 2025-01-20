Reaction from across NC as President Trump lays out vision, plans for Executive Orders

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping changes that were well-received by supporters in North Carolina

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping changes that were well-received by supporters in North Carolina

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping changes that were well-received by supporters in North Carolina

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping changes that were well-received by supporters in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump discussed his agenda and planned actions moments after being sworn in Monday afternoon.

"America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success, a tide of change is sweeping the country, sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before," said Trump.

He spoke for about 30 minutes, reiterating many points he previously made on the campaign trail, including border security.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," said Trump, who declared a national emergency at the southern border.

ALSO SEE | Immigration rally in Raleigh on President Trump's inauguration day: 'Stand unified'

"Just securing the southern border and making sure that we're welcoming immigrants here legally, knowing who's coming into our country and making sure that we're safe, that there's less drugs and human trafficking coming over the border," said Billy Ward, the Vice Chairman of the Wake County GOP, as he addressed parts of Trump's address that drew a large response from a watch party in Cary on Monday afternoon.

Thousands of people traveled to Washington, D.C. for the event, which was moved indoors because of the bone-chilling weather.

"The mood was so positive, so optimistic," said Michele Woodhouse, a former Congressional candidate who serves as the NCGOP's 11th District Chair, who attended a watch party in Washington, D.C.

PHOTO GALLERY | Scenes from a historic day in Washington

1 of 121 From left to right: VP JD Vance, his son Vivek, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend an indoor inauguration parade event in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Woodhouse, who lives in the western part of the state, appreciated Trump's mention of Hurricane Helene storm victims.

"Our country can no longer deliver basic services as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina. They've been treated so badly," said Trump.

I think the biggest reaction was energy independence. When the President started talking about drilling on foreign land, using domestic oil, that got a big reaction here. - Billy Ward, Wake County GOP

"I think that was so telling. Vice President JD Vance and President Trump have made the relief efforts and bringing attention again to the failures of FEMA," said Woodhouse.

Trump further directed his Cabinet to address inflation, which he blamed on overspending and energy prices.

"I think the biggest reaction was energy independence. When the President started talking about drilling on foreign land, using domestic oil, that got a big reaction here," said Ward.

Inside the Rotunda were Trump's family members, lawmakers, supporters, and nominated Cabinet members, with the presence of high-profile tech CEOs drawing attention.

"That was a speech directed to the billionaires who were there with him, from Elon Musk on down," said Wiley Nickel, a former Democratic Congressman.

Nickel was largely critical of Trump's speech, calling it a "campaign speech."

"This is a rare opportunity to bring the country together, to unite our country behind a common vision for America's future, and we just heard the same old far-right extremist speech, and I was disappointed because he really missed a moment," said Nickel.

Trump is expected to sign a slate of Executive Orders during his first week in office, including eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, known as "DEI," from the federal government.

"We will forge a society that is color-blind and merit-based," said Trump.

We can't just be opposition to Trump. That's not going to cut it anymore. We've got to go out there with our positive message to show them what we want to do to help fix the things that need to be fixed. - Wiley Nickel, former Democratic congressman

Rep. Maria Cervania, a Democrat who represents Wake County in the North Carolina House, voiced concern about possible economic downsides of mass deportations and broader DEI rollbacks.

"If we don't address immigration or DEI in the right format, that we could have a major loss in jobs," Cervania said. "We can have sectors that already have work for a workforce crisis, even have more of a crisis in those areas. We can have businesses in agriculture and hospitality and in health care that could close. We're already seeing it in our rural areas that we have hospitals closing, birthing centers closing, and in the rural areas."

She said she believes the conversation surrounding DEI does not take into account its full effect.

"When it comes to DEI, there's this narrative or this communication that it only affects communities of color or LGBT communities. But it doesn't just affect those two communities. It affects all of us - women, military, veterans, seniors, men, everyone, people with disabilities, people who live in rural areas. We need to surround this information and decision-making when it comes to those issues with truths and input and voices of concern to make the right decisions going forward," said Cervania.

Republicans also hold majorities in the House and Senate, setting up a key two years to enact Trump's agenda ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"What I'm looking for out of the House and the Senate is to support Donald Trump's agenda. That's what the American people voted for. And I'm hoping that Republicans will stop the infighting and get it done," said Woodhouse.

Nickel said he believes Democrats need to improve their communication with voters during that time.

"We can't just be opposition to Trump. That's not going to cut it anymore. We've got to go out there with our positive message to show them what we want to do to help fix the things that need to be fixed in their daily lives," said Nickel.