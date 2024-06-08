Rabid cat bites woman in Wake Forest, officials issue notice for other animals

The Wake County Health Department said the incident happened near US 401 and Pulley Town Road.

The Wake County Health Department said the incident happened near US 401 and Pulley Town Road.

The Wake County Health Department said the incident happened near US 401 and Pulley Town Road.

The Wake County Health Department said the incident happened near US 401 and Pulley Town Road.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Health Department and Animal Control issued a rabies notice on Friday after a rabid cat bit a woman over the weekend.

The department said the incident happened near US 401 and Pulley Town Road in Wake Forest.

Investigators said the feral cat tested positive for rabies after biting a woman on the hand. The department said the cat was dead when it arrived in their care.

Officials said the cat is believed to have come from a nearby colony.

No other incidents have been reported.

"For incidents like this, proactive measures and community education are our strongest defense against more people or animals being exposed to rabies," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Susan Evans. "We encourage all residents to protect themselves and their pets, as well as to always err on the side of safety and steer clear of unfamiliar animals."

Anyone in the area where this incident happened or anyone who may have encountered this cat, or any feral cat, is asked to call the Wake County Communicable Disease line at (919) 250-4462.