Rabies found in Cumberland County fox, pet owners urged to get animals vaccinated

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Services has announced a case of rabies was found in a fox.

A home inspector was completing an inspection under a home on Garden Court when he was bitten on the right foot by an adult fox.

The fox was confined, captured and euthanized.

The fox's remains were sent to the N.C. State Public Health Lab and tested positive for rabies.

The home inspector is being treated.

Animal services is now urging all pet owners to check the rabies vaccination status of their pets.

The first sign of rabies in animals is usually a change in behavior. Signs of rabies in animals can include aggressive behavior, attacking for no reason, or becoming very quiet.

Pet owners are reminded that state law requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies. Pet owners are subject to a fine of $100 for each unvaccinated dog or cat.

