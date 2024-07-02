615 properties on or near New Bern Avenue rezoned for Bus Rapid Transit line

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 615 properties on or around New Bern Avenue have been rezoned as the City of Raleigh prepares to start construction for the Bus Rapid Transit line.

The old DMV building is one of the properties rezoned for mixed-use space at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting.

"Density is key and the federal government is very excited for what we've done," said Baldwin.

Lifelong Raleigh resident Angel Howard said the development comes at a price. Some residential properties were rezoned.

"They're tearing up the community and putting up buildings. It's not right," said Howard.

Allison Vick owns Little Blue Macaron along New Bern Avenue.

She said she thinks the project will revitalize the area, but is bracing for what could happen during construction.

"We're kind of tucked behind the gas station, so it's harder to see us," said Vick. "If there is a lot of construction going on, it may be harder to grasp that there are small businesses within the shopping center that are waiting for your business. We're trying to figure out creative ways to make sure we're staying on top of visibility."

Construction of the transit line is supposed to start in the fall and it is expected to finish by winter of 2026.