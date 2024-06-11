Creedmoor Road shutdown after deadly crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Creedmoor Road in Raleigh is temporarily closed Tuesday morning because of a deadly crash.

According to the Northern Wake Fire Department, one person was killed in the two-vehicle crash. Another person was taken to a trauma center for further treatment.

The condition of the trauma patient is unknown.

It is not known how long Creedmoor will be shut down.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes and avoid the area.