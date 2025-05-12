Raleigh Country Club fires back at city and developer with lawsuit over townhomes project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Country Club is suing the City of Raleigh in an attempt to stop the project that aims to build 16 townhomes off Poole Road near the golf course.

"Responsible planning is needed," Christian Anastasiadis, chief operating officer for McConnell Golf, which owns RCC, said.

Anastasiadis said the challenge with the City came about two years ago when a developer received administrative approval to tear down a home at 2501 Poole Road and replace it with 16 two-story townhomes.

He said he's worried about impacts such as density and zoning protections in the area, including Raleigh's King Charles neighborhood.

"If you want to have higher density, you would have to go to the zoning hearing so everybody can have an input," Anastasiadis said. "Nobody should wake up the next morning and say, 'Hey, the house is going up for sale next door to me. What's going to happen?"

After RCC filed an appeal in 2024, the developer filed a motion to dismiss that and it was granted BY the City's Board of Adjustments who said that RCC didn't "meet its burden of demonstrating that it would suffer special damages as a result of the decision being appealed."

Anastasiadis said he filed an appeal again, hoping for better transparency from the city, and he's waiting for June 2 to go to court.

Eyewitness News reached out to both the City of Raleigh and the developer, who both declined to comment.

"All I really wanted is for them to allow me to address that issue of the plan--but to shut me up like that, not fair," Anastasiadis said.

