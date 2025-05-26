Raleigh firefighters rescue stray kittens during house fire call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters rescued more than a dozen kittens during a call about a house fire on Saturday.

The City of Raleigh posted photos of the rescue on social media, writing the caption: "Teamwork makes the dream work."

City of Raleigh

Firefighters were responding to a fire call at a home in Raleigh when they found 14 stray kittens.

The city said Raleigh firefighters, Wake EMS, and animal control all stepped in to help rescue the kittens.

