Spotted lanternfly confirmed in western North Carolina

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The invasive spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in western North Carolina, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDACS) said.

The department said it confirmed the presence of the insects in Rockingham County after initial surveys indicated that the insects were concentrated in Reidsville within a two mile radius.

"NCDA &CS has ramped up surveillance in the Triad area since this pest was detected in in Kernersville in 2022," said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA &CS Plant Industry Division. "Members of our Plant Industry team are moving quickly to assess and prevent the spread of this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted lanternfly and report any finds by through a form found at www.ncagr.gov/SLF."

Foote said the spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries and can cause damage to more than 100 species of plants.

"Spotted lanternflies like to feed high in the treetops, but they are not good at telling the difference between a truck tire and a tree trunk," said Amy Michael, Entomological Programs manager. It is very likely this new population came from lanternflies hopping in with an unsuspecting commuter."

The NCDACS said concentrated surveys will be performed year-round in Rockingham County to find if the insects are in additional locations.

Officials advise people to look for and destroy lantern eggs before they hatch.

The egg masses can be found on a variety of surfaces including trees, rocks, vehicles, equipment and lawn furniture.

"Taking a moment to check your clothing, shoes and vehicle for these insects and removing any you see goes a long way in preventing this pest from spreading any further," Michael said.

To learn more about the spotted lanternfly or to report a sighting visit here.

Prevention Tips

According to the USDA's website, there are some things you can do to prevent and deter the spotted lanternfly from taking over your plants.

Inspect your trees and plants for signs of this pest, particularly at dusk and at night when the insects tend to gather in large groups on trunks and stems.

Check your vehicle before leaving a parking lot or work site and inspect vehicles for eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs. If found, destroy any eggs or insects you find.

Close your car windows as spotted lanternflies and their nymphs can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed. If possible, try to park 15 feet away from trees.

Look for egg masses in your trees, bricks, stones, and other smooth surfaces. If you find eggs, smash them and scrape them into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them. Then, zip the bag shut and dispose of it in the trash.

During the winter months, check your outdoor items for egg masses, including items you may bring indoors.

