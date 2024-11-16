La Cucina Italiana, Barking Dog are coming to Raleigh

As the population continues to grow, so do Raleigh's food options.

As the population continues to grow, so do Raleigh's food options.

As the population continues to grow, so do Raleigh's food options.

As the population continues to grow, so do Raleigh's food options.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh is continuing to grow, including its food options.

La Cucina Italiana

This Italian restaurant, offering authentic dishes and Italian specialties, is coming to Smoky Hollow. The original location is in Clayton.

It will be located next to Madre, and it's expected to open early next year.

SEE ALSO | Nearly 30 downtown restaurants participate in Raleigh Restaurant Week

Barking Dog

A new pet-friendly restaurant is coming to Raleigh's North Hills. They said they offer a cozy spot for people to enjoy delicious food, alongside their furry companions. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and comfort food classics.

Barking Dog will be near Midtown Park in the park district of North Hills. An opening date has not been set.

They have two locations in New York City.