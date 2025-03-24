Raleigh police arrest man accused of robbing First Citizens Banks on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank earlier Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery just before 10 a.m. at the First Citizens Bank branch at 4801 Capital Blvd.

Investigators said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller before firing a shot in the air inside the bank.

The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police later arrested 33-year-old Christopher Antonio Gilmore. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon in occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, and second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone who believes they may have further information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

