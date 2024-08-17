Raleigh Police Department accepts invitation too assist with 2025 Presidential Inauguration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) accepted an invitation to assist with the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

According to the department, a small group of officers will be responsible for traffic control and security during the ceremony that will take place in January.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh police address safety downtown as number of incidents drop

RPD will supplement and assist the Metropolitan Police Department along with other Federal, state, and local agencies involved.

The department said officers being sent to Washington, DC, will not impact staffing and response to calls in Raleigh.